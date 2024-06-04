Congress and the Naga People's Front (NPF) are leading in the Inner and Outer Manipur constituencies respectively, as per the latest updates from the Election Commission on Tuesday (May 4) morning.

In the Inner Manipur seat, Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has secured a lead of 13,038 votes over his closest competitor, Thounaojam Basantakumar of the BJP.

This margin indicates a significant advantage for the Congress in this constituency.

Meanwhile, in the Outer Manipur constituency, NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik is ahead by 27,978 votes against his nearest rival, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress.

This substantial lead showcases the NPF's strong position in the region.

The current standings reflect a competitive electoral scenario in Manipur, with both Congress and NPF showing strong performances in their respective areas.

Further updates from the Election Commission will provide more clarity on the final outcomes of these closely watched seats.