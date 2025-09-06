Congress MLA demands PM Modi to meet all Manipur legislators, find solution to ethnic strife

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, to meet all legislators of the state and work towards a solution to the ongoing ethnic strife.

Lokeshwar, who represents the Khundrakpam constituency, said the prime minister must not restrict his visit to Imphal and Churachandpur but should also travel to violence-affected areas in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must ensure a solution to the crisis in the state during his visit. He must meet all the 59 MLAs and chalk out a plan. He must bring a solution to the ethnic strife,” he said.

The MLA also stressed that no harm should come to Meiteis passing through the Kangpokpi stretch of National Highway 2 and that Kuki-Zo people must similarly be allowed to access Meitei-majority areas. “The authorities must arrest those who openly declared that no Meiteis would be allowed to go through the national highway,” Lokeshwar asserted.

His remarks follow declarations by several Kuki groups, including the Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee, that Meiteis would not be permitted to enter Kuki-controlled zones.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in Manipur following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly, with a tenure until 2027, currently remains under suspended animation.