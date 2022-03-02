Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blamed Congress for supporting and empowering militancy in Manipur.

Tending to an election rally in Manipur essentially from Delhi, PM Modi hit out at the Congress charging it off the insecurity, backwardness, and debasement in Manipur.

He said individuals would not "support" the party in this election.

"In the first round of assembly election in Manipur on Monday, individuals gave their endowments to the BJP."

With the gigantic support, in the second round of the election, the individuals would "encourage the double engine government in Manipur."

"The people of Manipur yielded for India's Freedom, but the Congress did not grant any significance to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the other fighters as the Indian National Army first hoisted the national flag in Manipur's Moirang," said Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister added that Manipur will be the trade and worldwide portal of India and the state would be associated with the Asian and European nations through the Asian Highway project.

Under the Act East policy, the northeastern states would be connected with the Asian countries to boost exchange and business.

Addressing an election rally in Manipur for all intents and purposes from Delhi, Modi said that "the under construction India's first Sports University in Manipur would be made a universal institute."

He said an AIIMS and a skill University would be set up in Manipur and included that Indian boxing legend M.C. Mary Kom and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu from Manipur is India's sports notorious identities.

Modi said that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the all circular advancement of the north-eastern region, "established a separate ministry - Development of North Eastern Region(DoNER) - but the Congress drove past UPA government" kept the ministry inert as they don't need the improvement of the region.

With the advancement of the northeastern region, Central ministers are habitually going to the region. He said the Manipur government's 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Village' programs uncovered the Congress tricks and anti-development agenda.

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