Congress MP from Manipur, A B Akoijam, voiced serious concerns in the Lok Sabha, alleging a complete breakdown of constitutional order in the state. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Akoijam stated that even elected representatives are being denied the right to discharge their duties and move freely within Manipur.

Raising alarm over alleged human rights violations, Akoijam accused central security forces of killing innocent villagers, painting a grim picture of lawlessness in the northeastern state. “This is the reality of India in the 75th year of the Constitution’s adoption,” he remarked, criticizing the BJP-led central government for maintaining silence on the crisis.

The Congress MP further alleged that the state police and central forces have been engaged in direct confrontations, highlighting the severity of the administrative collapse. He accused the Union government of undermining the authority of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and the dignity of elected representatives.

Expressing disappointment, Akoijam pointed out that President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament failed to acknowledge the ongoing crisis in Manipur, despite the state witnessing violent ethnic clashes since May 2023, which have claimed hundreds of lives.

Calling for urgent intervention, Akoijam demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Manipur crisis, urging the government to address the deteriorating situation with immediate effect.