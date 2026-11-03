Congress MP Bimol Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea in a sexual harassment case is scheduled to be heard by the Rouse Avenue Court on November 3.

Akoijam, a sitting MP from Manipur, has moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Earlier, he was granted interim protection by the Patiala House Court on October 29. He subsequently moved the Rouse Avenue Court after the Patiala House Court held that jurisdiction in the matter lay with the Rouse Avenue Court.

Eleven girl students have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Akoijam, dating back to his tenure as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ), Nikhil Chopra, listed the bail plea for hearing before the Special (MP-MLA Cases) Judge, Dig Vinay Singh, on November 3.

The investigating officer had opposed the bail plea before the Patiala House Court, citing the jurisdiction issue. The court, however, granted Akoijam interim protection till November 2.

Akoijam's counsel subsequently filed the anticipatory bail application online before the Rouse Avenue Court on November 2.