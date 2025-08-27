Congress MP Bimol Akoijam tears into Manipur tribunal report, demands withdrawal

Inner Manipur MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has come down heavily on the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) over its recently released tribunal report on the ongoing Manipur conflict, terming it “biased, insensitive and an attempt to malign the Meitei community.”

In a strongly worded letter to PUCL president Kavita Srivastava, Dr. Akoijam said the report was based on “prejudiced narratives” and reflected a mindset rooted in “racist Orientalism” that demonised the Meiteis while ignoring the complexity of the crisis.

He accused the rights body of releasing a document that not only lacked balance but also risked deepening divisions in the strife-torn state.

“The report is insensitive to the suffering of thousands, biased in its approach, and designed to portray one community as perpetrators while disregarding the larger context. This is nothing but an attempt to malign the Meiteis,” the MP wrote.



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The Congress MP demanded PUCL immediately withdraw the report and issue an unconditional apology, warning that its findings “could fuel mistrust and further disturb the fragile peace process.”

Highlighting that such reports carry national and international implications, Dr. Akoijam stressed that civil society groups and rights bodies should act responsibly and not become vehicles of misinformation. He urged PUCL to revisit its fact-finding process and engage with all communities to present a balanced picture.

The PUCL report, which had alleged targeted violence and human rights violations during the Manipur crisis, has drawn criticism from sections of civil society in the state. With Dr. Akoijam’s sharp intervention, the debate over its credibility and impact is expected to intensify in the coming days.