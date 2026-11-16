Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has announced that he will contest the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections from the Keisamthong constituency.

Making the announcement at a press conference at his residence on Sunday night, November 15, Akoijam said he had held discussions with Manipur Congress president O Ibobi Singh on the party's strategy for the upcoming elections.

"We discussed how to form a Congress government and save the land from the BJP and its surrogate parties. Following the discussions, it was decided that I would contest from the Keisamthong constituency," he said.

Akoijam also urged his supporters to vote for Congress candidates across all constituencies to help the party secure a majority in the Assembly.

He said a Congress government would focus on restoring peace among communities and accelerating economic development in the state.

"By being part of the government, we will have the opportunity to redirect the future of the state by bringing peace among communities and fostering economic development," he added.

The Manipur Assembly elections are due in February 2027.

Akoijam, the MP from Inner Manipur, is also facing controversy over his dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he served as a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences. He was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

Terming the action a "witch hunt", Akoijam alleged that he was not given an opportunity to respond to the inquiry committee's findings.

He has also been booked under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences.