Congress MP from Manipur, Dr Angomcha Bimol, commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha, stating that the Prime Minister attempted to find a cover.

Dr Bimol expressed disappointment, describing the speech as unfortunate and an attempt to normalise the situation in Manipur.

He emphasised the need for genuine attempts to address certain questions, which he felt the Prime Minister did not mention.

Earlier on July 2, drawing the attention of central leaders about Manipur, MP Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam claimed that the silence of the central leader over the Manipur crisis is not a unique thing. Rather it is a reflection of the general continuity of the colonial era in the post-colonial period.



Also Read: I will keep quiet when PM Modi speaks on Manipur, says MP Bimol Akoijam

The newly elected MP of the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam raised concern about the Manipur crisis in parliament yesterday while presenting a motion of thanks.

Anguish by the silence of prime minister and the exclusion of presidential speech on the Manipur crisis that has been undergoing for more than year, Bimol said that this silence is not normal. It is a reminder of fact that many scholar have said that there is a continuity of colonialism in post-colonial period.

Highlighting the pain and suffering people of state are going through, he said that more than 60,000 are homeless and 200 people have lost their life is not a joke. There has been civil war like situation where people are forced to take arm, fighting each other and defending their villages. But Indian state still remain as mute spectator to this tragedy that has been occurring from last one year.