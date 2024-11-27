Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Hibi Eden raised concerns over the ongoing crisis in Manipur by moving an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, November 27. In his motion, Eden demanded a discussion on the worsening conditions in the state, calling for immediate government action to restore peace and justice.

In the notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Eden emphasized that the persistent violence in Manipur reflects a significant breakdown in law and order and pointed to serious administrative failures. He highlighted the escalating tensions, mass displacement, widespread destruction, and allegations of bias in the state's handling of the conflict.

“The violence in Manipur has led to numerous facilities being destroyed, mass displacement, and extensive damage to public and private property. The administration’s response has been criticized for being inadequate, and the role of armed groups, along with the circulation of inflammatory material, has deepened mistrust among communities,” Eden’s notice stated.

Eden further drew attention to the national outrage sparked by cases of sexual violence, including the infamous parading of women, prompting intervention from the Supreme Court. The apex court has called for comprehensive ground-level investigations and judicial oversight in the matter. Additionally, the humanitarian crisis has deepened, with displaced people suffering from inadequate shelter and food supplies.

“This House must urgently address the deteriorating situation in Manipur, demand accountability from the state administration, and push for swift measures to restore peace and justice. The ongoing violence not only endangers the social fabric of the state but also threatens India's democratic values,” the notice concluded.

The situation has prompted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to intervene, as the agency registered three new cases in relation to the violence in Jiribam and other areas. The NIA took over the investigations on November 13, 2024, following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which decided to transfer the cases to the anti-terror agency due to the gravity of the violence and the larger conspiracy behind the attacks.