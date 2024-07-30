In his debut speech during the Budget Session of Parliament, Alfred Kan-ngam Shangshakwoshi Arthur, Member of Parliament for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, criticized the Union Budget for neglecting the pressing issues in Manipur.

Representing the Indian National Congress, Arthur highlighted the ongoing violence and the devastating floods that have severely impacted the state. He expressed deep frustration over the lack of attention and resources allocated to Manipur in the national financial plan.

Arthur also directed strong criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued absence in Manipur, despite the state enduring severe turmoil for over fifteen months.

The Congress MP called for urgent need for Central Government's support and the Prime Minister's personal intervention to address the state's crises.

Congress MP Alfred Arthur criticized Chief Minister N Biren Singh, alleging that his speeches are filled with violent rhetoric. Arthur's remarks came during a discussion on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, highlighting the ongoing turmoil in Manipur.

Also read: CM N Biren Singh speaks only of beating, killing and violence, says Outer Manipur Congress MP

"Every day, the words that come out from his mouth are that of beating, killing, and violence. What is this? Is this my country?" said Arthur, expressing deep concern over the state of affairs in Manipur. He questioned the absence of Union ministers in the state post-2023, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why no central representatives have been present to address the crisis.

Arthur's speech continued, "If he [PM Modi] is a true person, he is intelligent... but the people in Manipur have not got food to eat. Whom to ask? Whom to say? My family sacrificed their lives not to see this day. We are all Indians."

Addressing the parliament, Arthur detailed the dire economic and social conditions in Manipur. "Manipur has the lowest per capita income and the highest inflation. How do you expect a state that is lowest in income and paying the highest prices to survive? You already have a conflict, and now, unprecedented floods have hit us – the worst in 35 years," he stated, criticizing the Finance Minister's budget as anti-people.

Arthur also reminisced about his family's contributions to the nation, particularly his grand uncle, Major Bob Rowling, who played a significant role in the nation's history. "Today you are burning my state. Did he ever think that this nation would let go of his own people, whom he so fondly called his people and his nation?" he questioned.

He further highlighted the plight of the Manipur people, especially those displaced by the conflict. "Can you not even hear the cries of the women and children who cannot go back to their homes in one state, a small state with a 30 lakh population? My people have borne this conflict for 15 months."