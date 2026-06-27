Congress questions Amit Shah’s separate meeting with Manipur Naga MLAs, seeks explanation from state government

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Manipur on Saturday, June 27 questioned the recent meeting between a delegation of the state’s Naga legislators and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raising concerns over the absence of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh from the discussions.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh described the development as “unprecedented” and said it raised significant political questions regarding the functioning of the BJP-led government in the state.

According to the Congress leader, the delegation of Manipur Naga MLAs was led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during its meeting with the Union Home Minister. Meghachandra questioned why the Chief Minister of Manipur was not included in discussions concerning issues related to the state.

He alleged that excluding the state’s chief minister from such a meeting undermined the authority and institutional dignity attached to the office.

Meghachandra also questioned the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho in the delegation and claimed that the meeting reflected a lack of confidence among the Naga legislators in the leadership of Chief Minister Khemchand Singh.

“The meeting symbolises that the current Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and the Naga legislators have no trust in the present BJP Chief Minister of Manipur,” he alleged.

The Congress leader maintained that issues concerning Manipur should be deliberated upon with the active involvement of the state’s elected leadership and sought clarification from the BJP-led government on why the state was not collectively represented during discussions with the Union Home Minister.

He further criticised the functioning of the government, alleging a lack of transparency and collective responsibility in governance.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Meghachandra questioned her continued functioning from New Delhi despite the deployment of security forces in Manipur.

“A deputy chief minister should govern from the state. Operating from Delhi signifies the absence of effective governance,” he alleged.

Escalating his criticism, Meghachandra described Chief Minister Khemchand Singh as a “paper tiger”, alleging that the chief minister lacked the authority to effectively lead the state administration.

The BJP-led government has not issued any immediate response to the allegations at the time of filing this report.