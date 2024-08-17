Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, an advocate at the High Court of Manipur, has been inducted into the Executive Panel of the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI Department by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

A press release issued by K. C. Venugopal, AICC General Secretary (Organisation), stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the reconstitution of the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI Department.

The Congress President has appointed Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its Chairman, along with Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha, KTS Tulsi, and others in the Senior Panel.

In the Executive Panel, the Congress President has appointed Ningombam Bupenda Meitei as a Member, along with others, in the All India Congress Committee Law, Human Rights and RTI Department, as of 17th August 2024.



Also Read: Manipur: Lt General Abhijit Pendhakar reviews security situation in Churachandpur

Ningombam Bupenda Meitei is also an AICC Member and Senior Spokesperson of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

While Singhvi has been named the chairman of the department, the panel comprises Khurshid, Tankha, Tulsi, Harin Raval, Prashanto Sen, Devdatt Kamath and Vipul Maheshwari. The executive panel has Muhammad Ali Khan as its secretary.

The reconstitution comes on a day when Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam, according to Raj Bhavan.