Congress seeks timeline for peace restoration in Manipur

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Manipur, Keisham Meghachandra, has demanded that the state government present a clear timeline and roadmap for restoring peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.

In a post on X, Meghachandra said that since May 3, 2023, the people of Manipur have endured prolonged hardship, displacement, uncertainty and disruption of normal life due to the ethnic conflict that has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands of people.

The Congress leader stated that the nearly five-month-old BJP-led government should be in a position to provide a practical and transparent plan for restoring peace and rebuilding public confidence.

"While the situation remains complex, people deserve clarity and concrete action. The government must explain the steps being taken to restore public confidence, ensure rehabilitation, facilitate the safe return of displaced persons, and create conditions for lasting peace," Meghachandra said.

He sought details on the government's roadmap for peace restoration, rehabilitation and resettlement measures for displaced families, and a timeline for the return to normalcy.

The Congress MLA also asked the government to outline the measures being undertaken to ensure justice, security and reconciliation among the affected communities.

"Peace cannot remain an open-ended promise. There must be a transparent, time-bound and inclusive plan that addresses the concerns of all affected communities. The people of Manipur expect accountability, decisive action and visible progress towards a peaceful and secure future," he said.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, resulting in significant loss of life, large-scale displacement and widespread destruction of property. The demand comes amid continuing efforts by authorities to restore normalcy and facilitate the return of displaced persons to their homes.

