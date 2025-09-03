Congress slams Modi’s planned Manipur visit as ‘Too Little, Too Late’

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Manipur on September 13 for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, the Congress has dismissed the move as “too little, too late.”

The party accused the prime minister of showing complete neglect towards the crisis-hit state for over two years.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the prime minister travelled extensively across the world and even visited Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the last two-and-a-half years, but chose to ignore Manipur at a time when it was burning.

“It appears that the prime minister may finally summon up the courage and empathy to visit Manipur briefly on September 13. But that may be a case of TLTL — too little too late,” Ramesh wrote on X.

The northeastern state has been reeling under ethnic strife since May 3, 2023, when the Kuki-Zo tribes opposed a high court order recommending Scheduled Tribe status for the Meiteis. The clashes left at least 260 people dead and thousands displaced, forcing tens of thousands to take shelter in relief camps.



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Ramesh alleged that the “double-engine sarkar” in Manipur completely collapsed under its own failures despite having a strong mandate. He said hundreds were killed, thousands displaced, and social harmony destroyed while the prime minister chose silence. “The neglect of Manipur by the prime minister, combined with the loud-mouthed incompetence of the Union home minister, has deepened the pain, distress, and agony of all communities,” he charged.

He also pointed to the Supreme Court’s observation on August 1, 2023, that there had been an “absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery” in Manipur, yet the prime minister did not intervene. The Congress leader further criticised the BJP for encouraging Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to “play his games,” until President’s Rule was imposed in February 2025.

Ramesh said President’s Rule, extended last month, has not improved conditions on the ground. He alleged that for 29 months, the prime minister refused to meet any political delegation or civil society group from Manipur, and even failed to condole the death of legendary theatre personality Ratan Thiyam, who passed away in Imphal in July 2025.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the prime minister’s proposed visit. According to officials, Modi will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway station before flying to Manipur, where functions are planned at Kangla in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur. Chief Secretaries of both states chaired review meetings with security agencies to finalise arrangements, though officials in Imphal said the final itinerary has not yet been confirmed.