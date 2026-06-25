Congress still paying political price for emergency-era mistakes: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on June 25 alleged that the Congress continues to suffer a decline in public support due to the "mistakes" it made during the Emergency period imposed in 1975.

Speaking at a programme organised to observe *Samvidhan Hatya Diwas* at the BJP state headquarters in Imphal, Singh said democracy cannot survive if citizens are denied the right to freely express their views.

"During the Emergency, many individuals who opposed the Congress were jailed. The mistakes made by the Congress during that time are now well understood by the people, resulting in the party's declining public support," the Chief Minister said.

The Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, remained in force for 21 months until March 1977 and is often criticised by opposition parties and civil society groups for curtailing civil liberties and democratic rights.

Referring to the present situation in Manipur, Singh said the state is gradually returning to normalcy, with encouraging developments being witnessed across districts.

He highlighted ongoing peace-building efforts in Jiribam district, where meetings have been held with members of the Hmar, Meitei, Kuki and Rongmei communities to promote reconciliation and communal harmony. The Chief Minister said efforts are also underway to facilitate the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native places.

Singh further announced that a major development project is expected to be launched in Jiribam in the near future, although details of the initiative have not yet been disclosed.

Later, in a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said he had joined the observance of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas at Thambal Shanglen, Nityaipat Chuthek, to commemorate the imposition of the Emergency on June 25, 1975.

He said floral tributes were paid to those who fought to safeguard democracy and the Constitution during the Emergency period. Dedicated BJP karyakartas were also felicitated for their commitment to democratic values.

"Let us reaffirm our resolve to uphold the Constitution and strengthen our democratic institutions," Singh said in his post.