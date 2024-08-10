The Congress on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Wayanad and expressed hope that he would also visit Manipur, which has been facing difficulties for over 15 months.

The Prime Minister is in Kerala's Wayanad, an area affected by landslides.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked on social media that it is good the Prime Minister is in Wayanad, acknowledging the tragic situation.

“It is good that the non-biological PM is in Wayanad today. It was a devastating tragedy,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.



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“After this, he (Modi) is scheduled to visit Ukraine to stop the war once again. Hopefully, he will find the time and the inclination before then to also visit Manipur which has been experiencing so much pain, anguish, and agony for over 15 months now,” Ramesh said.

He added that Modi is scheduled to visit Ukraine and hoped he would find time to visit Manipur before that.

The Congress has criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur despite repeated requests.

On Saturday, Modi conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in Wayanad, where landslides have resulted in over 200 deaths.