‘Continue to be inspiration for all young sportspersons’: Manipur CM lauds Mirabai Chanu, Roshibina Devi

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 1 met star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Wushu Sanda fighter Naorem Roshibina Devi at his Secretariat in Mantripukhri and congratulated the two athletes on their silver-medal performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Mirabai Chanu secured silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 198kg, including 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. Her medal also ended India's 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal.

Roshibina Devi won silver in the women's 60kg Sanda event. The achievement marked her third consecutive Asian Games medal after bronze in 2018 and silver in 2023, making her the first Indian Wushu athlete to win medals at three successive editions of the Games.

Sharing photographs from the meeting on Facebook on October 1, Khemchand said he had met the two athletes at his Secretariat and praised their performances.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to both players for once again making the entire country and the State proud," the chief minister said.

He also highlighted their "hard work, discipline and perseverance", saying their achievements would inspire young sportspersons across the country, particularly in Manipur.

Khemchand said the state government would "continue to extend all possible support to sportspersons" to promote sports in Manipur and wished both athletes continued success.

The meeting came after the two Manipur athletes added to India's medal tally at the Asian Games, with both returning from Japan with silver medals.