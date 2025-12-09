CorCom calls total Manipur shutdown on Dec 11–12 to boycott President Murmu’s visit

The Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of armed rebel groups active in Manipur, has announced a statewide shutdown on December 11 and 12 to boycott President Droupadi Murmu’s proposed visit to the state.

In a statement, CorCom said the shutdown would begin at 1:00 a.m. on December 11 and remain in effect throughout the duration of the President’s stay. Essential services, including medical assistance, fire services, water supply and ritual-related activities, will be exempt.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive on December 11 and attend the state-level observance of Nupi Lal on December 12, held annually in memory of Manipuri women who fought against colonial injustices.

CorCom alleged that the visit is not intended to bring peace, harmony or development but would “further aggravate hostility among communities” amid what it termed a continuing “proxy war.” The outfit said it “condemns and boycotts” the visit.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September 13 trip to the state, CorCom claimed it was part of a “conspiracy to divide Manipur.” The organisation also described the President as a “colonial authority” and accused the Government of India of undermining the unity and integrity of Manipur, or Kangleipak.

The announcement comes at a time when Manipur remains deeply polarised, heightening apprehension about potential disruptions during the two-day shutdown.



