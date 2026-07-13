CoTU accuses Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam of escalating tensions over Leimakhong unrest

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, on july 13 accused Inner Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam of worsening tensions during the July 11 violence at Leimakhong, alleging that his remarks at the site fuelled public anger and intensified an already sensitive situation.

In a statement, CoTU claimed that Akoijam's criticism of the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces and the Centre had become frequent and went beyond the responsibilities of a parliamentarian. It alleged that he had stirred public sentiment following the burning of abandoned Meitei houses at Leimakhong.

The committee said the Kuki-Zo community also required adequate political representation to raise concerns related to its security and welfare. It further alleged that the Manipur government had failed to address the prolonged disruption of essential supplies to Kangpokpi district, claiming that the issue had not received sufficient attention.

CoTU also called for a review of the handling of the alleged obstruction of essential goods to Kangpokpi, arguing that the matter should be examined from both political and security perspectives.

The committee acknowledged the efforts of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the CRPF and the Manipur Police in arresting two suspects on July 10 in connection with the case, saying the progress made by the investigating agencies should be recognised.

While describing public protests over the disruption of essential supplies as understandable, CoTU condemned the burning and destruction of property during the Leimakhong incident and urged all sides to avoid actions that could further destabilise the law-and-order situation.

It also appealed for the release of civil society leaders detained in connection with the unrest, claiming they had attempted to calm the crowd rather than incite violence. At the same time, the committee urged authorities to take action against those allegedly responsible for disrupting the movement of essential commodities to Kangpokpi.

CoTU further urged the government to ensure that incidents similar to the July 11 unrest do not recur, describing the prolonged disruption of essential supplies as a humanitarian concern.