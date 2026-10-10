CoTU announces 24-hour shutdown in Manipur’s Kangpokpi amid security concerns

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Manipur’s Kangpokpi district from 6 pm, citing security concerns following reported attacks in Chassad in Kamjong district, Yaolen in Ukhrul district and along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district.

In a shutdown notice, CoTU alleged that the reported attacks involved Tangkhul and Liangmei elements associated with the NSCN-IM. The allegations have not been independently verified.

The organisation said the incidents posed a serious threat to the safety and security of civilians and warned of the possibility of further attacks in other vulnerable areas.

Condemning what it described as acts of violence and intimidation against civilians, CoTU urged the administration to take immediate measures to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further escalation.

The organisation has appealed to residents, business establishments, transport operators and other concerned parties to observe the shutdown and cooperate with the call.

Emergency medical services and other essential life-saving services will remain exempted from the shutdown, according to the notice.

CoTU also appealed to the public to remain vigilant, maintain peace and refrain from actions that could worsen the situation.

The shutdown notice was issued by the organisation’s Information and Publicity Wing in the stated interest of public safety and civilian protection.