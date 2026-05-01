CoTU announces ‘Separation Day’ observance on May 3 in Kangpokpi, calls NH-2 shutdown

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district, has announced the observance of “Separation Day” on May 3 across Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi district, accompanied by a 12-hour shutdown along National Highway-2.

In a press statement issued on May 1, CoTU said the observance is intended to reiterate that the Kuki-Zo community remains physically and demographically separated from the Meitei community.

The organisation said the day would also be dedicated as a tribute to those who died while defending their land and communities during the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

As part of the programme, a total shutdown will be enforced on May 3 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM along NH-2. CoTU stated that business establishments, educational institutions, private organisations and government offices would remain closed during the period.

However, medical emergencies and funeral processions have been exempted from the shutdown.

The group further announced restrictions on travel, farming activities and routine functions by members of the Kuki-Zo community throughout the day as a mark of collective observance.

A central event is scheduled to be held at Martyrs’ Cemetery in Phajang at 12 noon. Representatives from the Kuki-Zo Council, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, church leaders, tribal organisations, student bodies, women’s groups and other civil society members are expected to attend.



CoTU appealed to the public for cooperation and continued solidarity in observing the day.

The announcement comes amid continuing tensions in Manipur, where ethnic violence between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities since 2023 has led to prolonged unrest, displacement and political deadlock.