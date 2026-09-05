CoTU backs Manipur CM Khemchand’s outreach, urges action against armed groups

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has backed the Manipur government’s recent efforts towards peace and reconciliation, saying the leadership of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand has created some space for dialogue and political engagement between communities.

In a press communique issued on Wednesday, CoTU said the past three years of political upheaval had left deep scars, referring to the violence that began on May 3, 2023. It said the events should serve as a point of reference while examining the shared historical values and coexistence of the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

The Committee said the current dispensation under Chief Minister Khemchand had succeeded in convincing Kuki-Zo leaders to engage in a political discourse centred on peace, plurality and coexistence.

CoTU particularly highlighted the continuation of bus services for Meitei passengers through Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas along National Highway 2, describing it as a sign of plurality and an indication of the Chief Minister’s commitment to accommodating different communities.

At the same time, the Committee expressed concern over what it described as inflammatory remarks and political rhetoric by elected representatives, saying differences should be addressed through healthy and constructive debate inside the Assembly.

CoTU also criticised what it described as attempts to disrupt economic supply lines towards Kuki-Zo areas, saying such policies could undermine efforts to rebuild trust and restore peace in the region.

The Committee urged both the Centre and the state government to take firm action against armed groups that, according to it, are attempting to destabilise the region. It specifically named the Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM and the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), alleging that such groups were using violence and disruption for political interests.

CoTU also appealed to the Centre and the state government to ensure that security operations are not selectively targeted at any particular community. It called for impartial operations and equal application of the law, saying justice must be fair and consistent.

The Committee said restoring peace would require political maturity, protection of economic activity, restraint among elected representatives and equal enforcement of law across communities.