COTU condemns alleged attacks on non-tribal communities, urges Centre to review Manipur blockade

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi, has strongly condemned what it described as continued physical attacks, harassment and extortion of non-tribal communities in the hill districts of Manipur, alleging that such incidents are being carried out under the guise of the ongoing inter-district economic blockade.

In a press statement issued on July 25, COTU alleged that non-tribal residents living in the hill regions of Kangpokpi have been subjected to harassment during the blockade imposed on supply routes to Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

The organisation referred to a recently circulated video purportedly showing a non-tribal individual being assaulted by a group at Namdulong, claiming the incident reflected a broader pattern of intimidation and financial extortion linked to the blockade.

COTU further alleged that despite the arrest of suspects in connection with the killing of six individuals, the blockade has continued, describing it as a politically motivated exercise rather than a genuine campaign for justice.

The organisation also referred to the killing of three church leaders and 15 other Kuki-Zo community members during the ethnic violence, alleging that several Kuki-Zo villages in Noney, Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts were desecrated.

Calling for immediate intervention, COTU urged the Government of India and the Manipur government to review what it termed an "appeasement policy" towards the groups enforcing the blockade. It claimed that the prolonged economic blockade has affected not only Kuki communities but also Gorkhas, Bihari settlers and other civilians living in the region.

The organisation also called for a review of the territorial activities of the NSCN under the ceasefire agreement with the Centre, alleging that failure to address the issue could further destabilise the northeastern region.

The statement was issued by the Information and Publicity wing of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi.