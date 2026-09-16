CoTU condemns alleged firing at Kholen village, seeks withdrawal of NSCN-IM, ZUF-Kamson

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has condemned an alleged armed attack on Kholen Kuki-Zo village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and demanded the immediate withdrawal of NSCN-IM and ZUF-Kamson from the Chawangkining area.

The Sadar Hills-based tribal organisation alleged that armed elements from Chawangkining opened fire towards Kholen village at around 10.30 pm on September 15.

According to CoTU, cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF)-Kamson were involved in the firing. The organisation claimed that village volunteers returned fire in what it described as an act of self-defence.

CoTU said the incident has heightened apprehension among residents of Kholen, particularly amid concerns over a possible recurrence of attacks reported recently in Leisangphai and Tollen in neighbouring Tamenglong district.

“Kuki-Zo communities do not initiate confrontation; our village volunteers act only in defence of our people and settlements,” CoTU said in a statement.

The organisation called on authorities to immediately secure the Chawangkining area and remove the two armed groups from the location, saying failure to intervene could put civilians at further risk.

CoTU also urged authorities to take immediate measures to prevent further civilian casualties and contain the situation from escalating.

The alleged firing comes amid continuing tensions in parts of Manipur following attacks and killings involving civilians, with civil society organisations calling for stronger security arrangements and accountability.

CoTU said immediate intervention was necessary to protect civilians living in vulnerable settlements and prevent further violence.