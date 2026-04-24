COTU condemns Mulam violence, urges swift action to restore peace in Manipur

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has issued a statement expressing concern over the recent violence in Mulam village and the growing tensions among communities in Manipur.

In a press note issued on April 24, the organisation said the recent shutdown call by the United Naga Council reflected heightened sentiments following the incident and urged all sides to avoid actions that could deepen divisions in the region.

Referring to the incident at Mulam village on April 24, COTU claimed that several villagers, including women and children, sustained bullet injuries and that two village volunteers lost their lives. The organisation sought an impartial investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

The group also said repeated incidents of violence over the past three years have strained relations between communities in the state and stressed the need for dialogue, restraint and justice.

Appealing to the authorities, COTU urged the government and security agencies to identify those behind the violence, curb armed activities in both hill and valley areas, and ensure that peace and normalcy are restored across the region.

The statement comes amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where sporadic violence and mistrust between communities have persisted since clashes first erupted in 2023.