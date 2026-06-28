CoTU gives Centre, Manipur 48-hour deadline to reopen Kangpokpi highways

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Central and Manipur governments, demanding the restoration of unrestricted movement along National and Inter-State Highways passing through Kangpokpi district.

The decision was taken unanimously during a joint meeting of civil society organisations (CSOs) from Kangpokpi district held at CoTU's administrative office on Saturday.

CoTU alleged that free movement along the highways has remained disrupted for over a month due to the continued operation of what it described as "unauthorised checkpoints and gates" allegedly set up by Kacha Naga groups. The organisation claimed the restrictions have affected the transport of essential commodities, medicines, commercial goods and civilians.

Describing road connectivity as the district's primary transport lifeline, CoTU said the prolonged disruption has caused significant hardship and impacted economic activities across the region.

The organisation accused both the Centre and the state government of failing to restore normal movement despite repeated appeals. It called for the immediate removal of all unauthorised checkpoints and the restoration of unrestricted public access within 48 hours of the issuance of its statement.

CoTU warned that if the authorities fail to act within the stipulated period, the Kuki-Zo community would be compelled to undertake what it termed "appropriate and pre-emptive democratic measures" to protect its rights, interests and security.

The organisation further said any untoward incident arising from the continued disruption would be the responsibility of the Manipur government and the concerned authorities, alleging that they had failed to maintain law and order and ensure the free movement of citizens.

CoTU urged both the Central and Manipur governments to intervene without further delay to prevent the situation from worsening.