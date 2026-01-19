CoTU rejects allegations of harassment of Rajasthan school Wushu team, calls reports unverified

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has rejected media reports alleging harassment and extortion of the Rajasthan School Wushu team during their return journey from Imphal after the 69th National School Games, describing the claims as unverified and misleading.

In a statement issued on January 19, CoTU said that no such incident has been reported to any police station, security control room, or law enforcement agency in Manipur so far.

The organisation noted that given the prevailing security situation in the state, any serious incident involving a school team would ordinarily prompt an immediate official response and documentation.

CoTU pointed out that there has been no registration of an FIR, General Diary entry, or formal complaint in connection with the alleged incident. It also stated that the team authorities or parents have not provided basic details such as the exact location, time, route, or police jurisdiction where the incident is said to have occurred, making it difficult to verify the claims.

The committee expressed concern over reports that described the alleged perpetrators as “Kuki militants,” stating that such characterisation was made without supporting evidence. CoTU questioned how those making the allegations could identify the perpetrators in ethnic terms without citing any specific indicators such as language, attire, or other identifying features.

According to CoTU, the circulation of unverified claims and ethnic labelling risks creating misunderstanding and tension at a time when Manipur is working towards stability and reconciliation. The organisation urged caution in reporting sensitive issues and appealed to the media to verify facts thoroughly before publication.

Amid allegations of mismanagement, security lapses and extortion levelled by members of the Rajasthan school Wushu team during the 69th National School Games in Imphal, the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), Manipur, has denied receiving any complaint from the team during their stay in the state and said an inquiry has nevertheless been initiated.

The Rajasthan contingent, consisting of 52 players, participated in the national-level event and delivered an impressive performance, with the girls’ team winning first place and the boys’ team securing second. However, after leaving Manipur, players and parents alleged that inadequate travel arrangements were made for their return journey, claiming that only 24 unconfirmed train tickets were provided, forcing several athletes to travel under distressing conditions.

Responding to the allegations, the Director of YAS said no grievances were brought to the notice of the department while the team was in Manipur. “If they had raised the matter during their stay here, it could have been taken up immediately, and even an FIR could have been lodged in case of extortion,” the director stated.

The director further said that despite the absence of a formal complaint, an inquiry is being conducted into the matter, and the police have been asked to verify the allegations related to extortion. “An enquiry is underway, and police have been instructed to look into the claims,” he added.

Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, in a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, requested the authorities to verify the information currently circulating on social media regarding alleged extortion activities. He urged the police to take appropriate legal action, if warranted, in connection with a video clip that reportedly shows money being taken during travel from Dimapur to Imphal.

The clip is said to have been posted by members of the Rajasthan contingent who had come to participate in the 69th National School Games Championship at Khuman Lampak, Imphal.