CoTU urges Manipur Governor to restore NH-2 supply chain, strengthen policing in Kangpokpi

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, has submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla seeking urgent intervention to end what it described as an "unconstitutional blockade of livelihood" in Kangpokpi district, restore the supply of essential commodities, strengthen policing and address longstanding security and administrative issues.

The memorandum was handed over to the Governor at Kangpokpi while he was returning to Imphal from Senapati. CoTU alleged that the district has been facing severe disruptions in the supply of food, medicines and other essential commodities for more than a month due to blockades at multiple locations, resulting in prolonged shortages across the district.

According to the committee, normal supply routes from Imphal through Namdilong-Kanglatongbi and from Dimapur via Taphou Naga have remained obstructed, affecting the movement of essential goods. It claimed that despite repeated engagements with the district administration and security agencies, no effective steps have been taken to restore normal supply lines.

CoTU urged the Governor to ensure the uninterrupted movement of food, medicines and other essential commodities through National Highway-2 by removing alleged blockade points at Namdilong-Kanglatongbi in the south, Chawangkining on the IT Road in the west, Taphou Naga near Senapati in the north and Yaingangpokpi in the east.

The committee said the shortages have affected not only the Kuki-Zo community but the entire population of Kangpokpi district, which has nearly 1.95 lakh residents, including members of the Gorkha (Nepali), Poumei and Thangal communities.

Raising concerns over law and order, CoTU alleged that overlapping police jurisdictions involving Kangpokpi and neighbouring districts have hampered policing and coordination among security forces. It sought rectification of jurisdictional overlaps involving Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Senapati districts and demanded that existing police outposts be upgraded into full-fledged police stations to improve security operations in vulnerable hill areas.

The committee specifically sought full policing powers for the existing police stations at Kangchup and Leimakhong. It also called for implementation of an earlier agreement between the then Director General of Police and civil organisations for establishing a police station at Phailengmol in Saikul subdivision.

CoTU further demanded rectification of what it described as police jurisdictional encroachment by Senapati Police over Taphou Naga, asserting that the area falls under Kangpokpi Police jurisdiction and revenue boundaries.

In its memorandum, the committee also urged the Governor to reconsider what it termed the "limitless territorial boundaries" of the NSCN led by Thuingaleng Muivah and sought an immediate crackdown on the insurgent outfit.

The memorandum further alleged that the Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) and the NSCN Eastern Flank, operating from Myanmar, have been active in eastern India and accused the groups of providing logistical support to Arambai Tenggol and village volunteers operating in eastern Kangpokpi during the ongoing Kuki-Zo-Meitei conflict.

Copies of the memorandum were also submitted to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's successor and current Chief Minister Y. Khemchand, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh.

Describing its demands as essential for restoring peace, stability and effective governance in the conflict-affected hill district, CoTU appealed to the Governor to intervene at the earliest to restore normal supply chains, strengthen policing and address the district's longstanding administrative and security concerns.