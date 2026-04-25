“Cowardly and inhuman”: Manipur Dy CM Nemcha Kipgen condemns Mulam attack, urges immediate end to violence

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Friday, April 24 strongly condemned the armed attack on Mulam village in Ukhrul district, describing it as a “cowardly and inhuman assault” on unarmed civilians and warning that continued violence is eroding the social fabric of the state.

In a statement issued following the incident, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the impact of the attack, which reportedly left several villagers injured, including women and children, and caused extensive damage to homes and property. She said the violence had deeply disturbed the collective conscience of society.

Kipgen said such attacks on unarmed civilians represent a grave threat to peace and stability, adding that the destruction inflicted on vulnerable communities underscores the urgent need to halt the cycle of violence.

Extending solidarity to the victims, she conveyed her support to affected families and acknowledged the trauma faced by those who have lost their homes, security and sense of normalcy. She noted that women and children have been among the worst affected in the incident.

Describing the situation as critical, Kipgen appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and prioritise peace. She emphasised that violence only deepens divisions, weakens trust and obstructs development and long-term stability.

Calling for unity, the Deputy Chief Minister urged citizens to reject retaliation and work collectively towards rebuilding affected areas and restoring harmony. She reiterated the need for a peaceful and secure environment to ensure progress and safeguard the future of the state.