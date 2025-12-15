‘Crash course on failures’: Congress targets BJP MLAs’ Delhi meet on Manipur

The Manipur Congress has sharply criticised the BJP after more than 30 of its legislators travelled to Delhi for a meeting with the party’s central leadership, saying the exercise did nothing to address the state’s continuing breakdown of law and order.

Manipur Congress unit president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, on December 15, described the gathering as “attending a crash course on how to justify administrative failures back home,” accusing the ruling party of prioritising political messaging over urgent action on the ground.

His remarks followed a BJP Manipur Legislature Party meeting held on Sunday at the party headquarters in New Delhi, where 34 MLAs, including two from the Kuki-Zo community, met senior leaders to discuss what the BJP described as “peace and progress” in the state.

Sharing photographs from the meeting on X, Keisham said, “Instead of restoring law and order in Manipur, the BJP has reduced its MLAs to students, attending crash courses in Delhi on how to justify administrative failures back home.”

The BJP, in a post on X, said the meeting took place in the presence of BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Northeast coordinator Sambit Swaraj. “The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur,” the party said.

According to party sources, the leaders also deliberated on the formation of a popular government in the state at the earliest and explored the possibility of securing greater financial assistance from the Centre to accelerate development projects.

Manipur has remained deeply unsettled since ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups erupted in May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced during the prolonged unrest.

The Centre imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Although the Manipur assembly has a tenure until 2027, it has been placed under suspended animation, leaving the state without an elected government at a time of continuing instability.