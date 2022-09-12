In a spectacular ceremony held last night at the Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Imphal, Mannasha Devi Sapam, competitor no. 7, was crowned Miss Manipur 2022.

The winner of the 5th season of Miss Manipur 2022 receives a monetary reward of Rs. 1 lakh. Manasha Devi Sapam will compete for the title of Miss North East 2022. The first and second runners-up each receive a cash award of Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 60,000.

The 1st runner-up went to contestant No. 4, Kongsangthei P Hurray, while the 2nd runner-up went to Philayung Jajo, contestant No. 18 of Ukhrul District, respectively.

The Miss Manipur 2022 winner and other contestants will also get direct entry to Miss North East 2022, organized by Northeast Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO), a regional beauty pageant body, to empower youth from the region.

The State Level Miss Manipur 2022 was organized under the supervision of the State Level Miss Manipur Committee.

The jury members were assistant professor Konika Kuraijam, international designer Robert Naorem, and interior designer Richana Khunthem.