Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh on October 27 reviewed operational preparedness in Manipur and directed officers and ground commanders to ensure peace and security across their respective operational jurisdictions.

According to a social media post by the CRPF, Singh received a guard of honour at the force’s Group Centre in Imphal before holding a review meeting with senior officers and ground commanders.

During the meeting, he issued directives to strengthen security and maintain peace across the state.

“In a high-level review with senior officers and ground commanders, he issued firm directives to ensure peace and security across respective operational commands,” the CRPF said.

Later, Singh met Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and held a joint operational review meeting.

According to the Assam Rifles, the meeting was attended by senior officers of both forces and focused on strengthening inter-force coordination, reviewing the prevailing security situation and enhancing joint operational preparedness.

The discussions also centred on reinforcing coordinated efforts to maintain peace, stability and public order across Manipur.