In the wake of rising unrest in Manipur, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Anish Dayal Singh, is set to visit the state, according to ANI reports.

The visit comes as tensions surge after protesters stormed the residences of several MLAs and ministers on November 16, following the discovery of six bodies believed to be abducted by suspected militants.

The capital city, Imphal, turned into a flashpoint as angry mobs targeted homes of legislators, including Sagolband MLA Sapam Kujakeshwar, Patsoi MLA Sapam Nishikanta, and cabinet minister Ranjan, among others. Protesters damaged property, shouted slogans, and clashed with police forces, adding to the state’s mounting security challenges.

November 16 also saw significant demonstrations at Khwairamband Ima Keithel, Asia’s largest all-women marketplace, which transformed into the focal point of public outrage. Vendors and local residents gathered in large numbers, expressing grief and demanding justice for the victims abducted and killed in Jiribam. The incident has deeply shaken the community, intensifying calls for swift action and accountability.

Also read: Manipur: Protesters storm residences of MLAs, ministers in Imphal amidst violence