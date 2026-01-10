CRPF conducts civic action programmes in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

In a continued effort to foster trust, cooperation, and inclusive development, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has carried out large-scale Civic Action Programmes (CAP) across villages in Kangpokpi district, reaffirming its commitment to community welfare and humanitarian service.

Under the aegis of the Inspector General, Manipur and Nagaland Sector, the 112 Battalion of the CRPF organised a Civic Action Programme at S. South Changoubung village, aimed at supporting vulnerable rural populations and strengthening coordination between civilians and security forces.

The programme was attended by Deepak Kumar, Second-in-Command of 112 BN CRPF, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present included AC TS Baite, SDPO Kangpokpi L. Khongsai, MPS, Dr. Durgesh Dhote, Inspector/GD Dongre Santosh, Inspector Henminthang Kipgen , along with church leaders, village authority members, youth representatives, and local residents.

As part of the outreach initiative, essential items such as Sintex water storage tanks, piglets, and ducklings were distributed to needy families to promote sustainable livelihoods and economic self-reliance. Addressing the gathering, Deepak Kumar thanked the village chief and residents for their cooperation and urged continued coordination with the CRPF. Villagers expressed gratitude for the force’s people-centric and welfare-driven approach.

Meanwhile, the B Company of the 94 Battalion CRPF organised a mega Civic Action Programme at the Damdei Village Community Hall ground, benefiting residents of Damdei, Laikot, and nearby villages. Essential supplies including sports materials, school bags, garbage bins, agricultural seeds, and fertilisers were distributed during the programme.

Officials stated that this was the third successful CAP conducted by the 94 BN CRPF, following similar programmes at Saparmeina and Khengjang. Two more Civic Action Programmes are planned in other parts of Kangpokpi district in the near future.

In a notable gesture of compassion, personnel of B/94 CRPF extended voluntary assistance to a physically challenged woman facing severe hardship by providing her with a complete ration kit through personal contributions, reflecting the force’s ethos of “Service Before Self.”

Simultaneously, the 94 Battalion has launched a seven-day vocational sewing training programme at Gamgiphai, beginning January 9. The programme includes 20 trainees, 19 women and one man, from various parts of the district. Upon completion, each trainee will be provided with a sewing machine during an upcoming CAP to support livelihood generation.

The Damdei programme was attended by Commandant Vinod Kumar, Second-in-Command Pushkar Bhardwaj, other senior officers, village chiefs, elders, and a large number of residents. A senior village representative described the initiative as a “holy and noble event” that brought much-needed relief, dignity, and hope to the community.

Through these sustained initiatives, the CRPF continues to demonstrate its role beyond security operations, emerging as a vital pillar of support, compassion, and development in conflict-affected and remote regions of the state.