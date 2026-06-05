CRPF DG briefs Manipur Governor on security situation, ongoing measures

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, along with senior officers, called on Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan on the afternoon of June 5.

During the meeting, the CRPF delegation briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation in Manipur and the various measures being implemented across the state to maintain law and order.

Discussions focused on strengthening security arrangements to safeguard the lives and property of citizens, preserve peace and stability, and effectively address emerging security challenges.

The officers also apprised the Governor of ongoing efforts by security forces to enhance coordination and ensure a secure environment across the state amid evolving circumstances.

The meeting underscored the continued commitment of the security establishment and the state administration towards maintaining peace, stability, and public safety in Manipur.