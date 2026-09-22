CRPF DG reviews security readiness in Manipur, stresses zero tolerance towards violence

CRPF Director General GP Singh on September 22 chaired a high-level meeting in Imphal to review the force's operational readiness in Manipur and stressed the need for a swift response to emerging security situations.

Singh chaired the conference at the M&N Sector headquarters in Imphal, where he emphasised "zero tolerance towards violence and rapid peace restoration" in the state.

The CRPF DG also complimented personnel for their "adequate and appropriate response" during recent developments, the force said in a social media post.

The meeting focused on strengthening the force's ground readiness and ensuring a swift response to any emerging situation.

It also stressed maximising the use of force multipliers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations, the CRPF said.

Singh is on a two-day visit to Manipur.

Earlier, the CRPF chief, accompanied by senior officials, laid the foundation stone for a Transit Officers' Mess and a Strategic Operations Conference (SOC) Hall at the CRPF Group Centre in Imphal.

The visit comes as security forces continue to maintain a strong presence in Manipur amid efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.