A team from the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force evacuated a boy suffering from a serious hepatitis infection from Chalwa village in Kangpokpi district and facilitated his admission to the district hospital.

Personnel of the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday, November 2 evacuated a critically ill boy from a remote village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, facilitating his admission to a hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The boy, identified as Ngamvanghao, was suffering from a serious hepatitis infection and required immediate medical attention, according to information available.

The CRPF personnel facilitated his evacuation from Chalwa village along the IT Road in the Twilang area, where access to healthcare facilities can be challenging because of the village's remote location.

Following the evacuation, the boy was admitted to the District Hospital in Kangpokpi, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The timely intervention brought relief to the boy's family, who expressed gratitude to the CRPF personnel for helping ensure his safe evacuation and access to medical care.