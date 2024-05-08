In a concerning turn of events, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, stationed at the Tactical Training Hub (TTH) in Chil Chil, Kangpokpi District, was allegedly waylaid and abducted by suspected armed miscreants on May 8.

The distressing event unfolded along National Highway 2 when the CRPF jawan was en route to his village, Keithelmanbi Military Colony, in Champhai Subdivision at around 10:30 am on his scooter raising potential safety issues even to the central forces in the strife-torn state.

The victim has been identified as Lensat Sitlhou, son of Ngulkhomang Sitlhou of Keithelmanbi Military Colony.

The CRPF jawan was waylaid along the National Highway 2 at Shantipur, a Nepali-dominated area, just a stone's throw away from Gamgiphai.



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In a swift response to the incident, Imphal West Police, working in tandem with SP Kangpokpi and allied security units such as Assam Rifles and CRPF, launched a coordinated rescue operation.

The efforts culminated in the successful rescue of the abducted CRPF jawan from the claws of death in the afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

However, the abducted jawan was allegedly assaulted by the suspected abductors. He has yet to be handed over to the family as of the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Kuki women congregated at Gamgiphai following the incident, intensifying the checking and frisking of vehicles along the highway.

