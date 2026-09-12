CRPF marathon brings Naga, Kuki and other youths together in conflict-hit Manipur's Kangpokpi

In a significant display of unity amid Manipur’s prolonged ethnic conflict, around 70 youths from Naga, Kuki and other communities came together for a 10-km marathon at Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, highlighting the potential of sports to bridge social divisions and foster peace.

The marathon was organised by the 112 Battalion CRPF under the aegis of the IGP Manipur and Nagaland Sector CRPF, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), as part of SPANDAN — Sports for Peace and Development Across the Nation.

The event brought together young participants from communities affected by the state’s ongoing ethnic tensions. Village chiefs, elders and civil society representatives from different communities also shared the same platform, adding significance to the sporting event.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at creating opportunities for interaction, community development, peace and harmony through sports, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

Kh. Zabed Hussain (Chest No. 10) won the marathon, completing the race in 34 minutes and 52 seconds. Maheingam Teinamei (Chest No. 34) finished second with a timing of 37 minutes and 56 seconds, while Khullakpam Albas (Chest No. 11) secured third place in 38 minutes and 12 seconds.

The winner was awarded ₹10,000, while the second and third-place finishers received ₹6,000 and ₹4,000, respectively, along with medals and certificates. All participants were also presented certificates.

Addressing the gathering, 112 Battalion CRPF Commandant Ranjan Baruah highlighted the role of sports in developing discipline, confidence, teamwork, leadership qualities and a healthy outlook among young people. He also reiterated the CRPF’s commitment to community-oriented programmes focused on youth development and empowerment.

Despite light drizzle, participants completed the race with enthusiasm and determination. The gathering provided a rare common platform for youths and community representatives from different backgrounds in a region affected by prolonged conflict.

At a time when Manipur continues to grapple with deep ethnic divisions, the marathon offered a symbolic picture of young people from different communities sharing the same road, competing as individuals while coming together beyond their community identities.