DIG Manish Kumar Sachar of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, where approximately 100 families from the Kuki community are currently residing. During his visit to Songpehjang camp in Saikul Hilltown, Sachar interacted with community representatives to understand their situation.

Speaking to a news agency, Sachar reported that the displaced families' primary desire is to return to their normal lives without fear of attack or threat. He emphasised the CRPF's objective to help these families safely return to their homes and restart their lives as soon as possible.

"We are identifying their farms and taking them there," Sachar stated, highlighting efforts to reconnect the displaced with their livelihoods.

The visit comes amid ongoing tensions in Manipur. On September 11, Sachar had assured that the situation was under control following fresh outbreaks of violence. He noted that security forces, including CRPF, Assam Rifles, and Manipur police commandos, were deployed at key checkpoints between Kuki and Meitei areas to prevent unauthorised entry and maintain peace.