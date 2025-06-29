CRPF personnel rescue snakebite victim in Manipur's Kangpokpi with timely medical response

Personnel of the 112 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), stationed in Kangpokpi, Manipur, extended critical medical aid to a snakebite victim and saving his life.

The victim, 31-year-old Thanglenmang Guite, son of Paokhothang Guite of Maohing village, suffered a venomous snakebite on his ankle. With no immediate access to medical facilities, anxious villagers rushed him to the nearby CRPF camp seeking emergency assistance.

The CRPF’s medical unit, led by the Unit Doctor/Chief Medical Officer, responded without delay. The team administered life-saving first aid, including the urgent injection of an Anti-Venom Antiserum IP kit. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the victim was subsequently escorted by a Unit Nursing Assistant to the District Hospital in Kangpokpi for further treatment and monitoring.

Thanks to the timely medical intervention, Guite's condition has stabilized, and he is currently reported to be out of danger.