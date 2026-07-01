CRPF personnel rescue two civilians after car skids to gorge edge on NH-2 in Manipur

Personnel of the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) averted a major tragedy by rescuing two civilians after their car skidded to the edge of a deep gorge along National Highway-2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm on June 30 near Changoubung village, where highway construction work is currently underway. According to reports, an A-Star car lost control, veered off the road and came to a halt precariously on the unstable edge of a steep gorge, narrowly escaping a fatal plunge.

The CRPF personnel, who were returning after completing deployment duties between Changoubung and T. Khullen, noticed the stranded vehicle and immediately rushed to the spot.

Acting swiftly, the jawans launched a rescue operation using ropes, coordinated teamwork and physical effort to secure the vehicle and prevent it from sliding further into the gorge. They successfully pulled the car back onto the highway and rescued both occupants.

The rescued civilians were identified as Leishiyo Naga and another resident of Senapati district. Both sustained only minor injuries, while the vehicle was also safely recovered.

The timely intervention by the CRPF prevented what could have been a fatal accident and highlighted the force's commitment to public safety and humanitarian assistance beyond its law and order responsibilities.