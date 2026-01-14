CRPF strengthens civil trust in Manipur's Kangpokpi through people-first civic action drive

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has stepped up its people-first outreach by reinforcing civil–security relations through a targeted Civic Action Programme (CAP) in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The initiative, undertaken by the 133 Battalion CRPF, reflects a calibrated strategy to blend security operations with community welfare in sensitive interior areas.

The Civic Action Programme was successfully organised on January 14, at Thangal Surung Village under Saikul Police Station, aimed at extending direct welfare support to remote communities while fostering trust and cooperation between civilians and security forces.

The programme was conducted under the overall supervision of Deepak Kumar Singh, Commandant, 133 Battalion CRPF, and saw the active presence of senior officers including Suresh Kumar, Second-in-Command (2IC), and Mritunjay Kumar, Deputy Commandant, underscoring the force’s leadership-driven commitment to grassroots engagement.

As part of the initiative, sewing machines and Syntex water tanks were distributed to economically vulnerable villagers to promote livelihood opportunities, self-reliance, and access to essential amenities. Officials ensured that the distribution process remained transparent, dignified, and inclusive, reinforcing CRPF’s emphasis on ethical and people-oriented service delivery.

Addressing the gathering, CRPF officers stressed that the Civic Action Programme is not a token welfare exercise but a sustained effort to rebuild trust in regions affected by prolonged instability. They reiterated that the force’s mandate extends beyond maintaining law and order to actively supporting social welfare, development, and community resilience.

“The CRPF stands with the people—not just as a security force but as a partner in development,” officers conveyed, highlighting the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding in restoring lasting peace.

Local residents expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful. Villagers said such outreach programmes not only provide immediate relief but also strengthen their sense of safety and belonging. Many acknowledged the CRPF’s humane approach and its constructive role in stabilising the region.

The programme concluded on a hopeful note, reaffirming CRPF’s guiding ethos of “Nation First, with People at the Core,” and signalling its continued commitment to uplifting marginalised communities while reinforcing harmony and stability in Kangpokpi district.