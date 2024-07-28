Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla announced on Saturday, July 27, that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is increasingly pivotal in maintaining law and order in Manipur, a state plagued by ethnic violence for over a year. Speaking at the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF, Bhalla commended the force for its effective role in curbing violence and securing shelters for displaced individuals.

"CRPF's involvement in Manipur is expanding. They have significantly contributed to stopping violence in the state and ensuring the safety of shelter homes for the displaced," Bhalla stated.

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Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei communities since May 3, 2023. The conflict has resulted in at least 221 deaths and displaced over 60,000 people. To address the unrest, approximately 36,000 personnel from the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the region.

Bhalla highlighted emerging challenges and the future integration of "experienced and disciplined" Agniveers into the CAPFs, with each force reserving 10 per cent of its vacancies for these recruits.

"Only a few districts remain affected by Naxalism. With continued support, we are confident that Naxalism will be eradicated from India," Bhalla added.