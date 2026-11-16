The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has withdrawn a battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel from Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal operations theatre and redeployed it to Manipur amid continuing ethnic violence in the state.

The move marks the first complete withdrawal of a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) battalion from the anti-Naxal operations zone since the Centre declared in March that armed Maoism had been eliminated from the country.

According to officials quoted by PTI, the battalion was stationed in Sukma district in south Bastar, once a major stronghold of Maoist insurgency. It had been involved in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations for several years before shifting its focus to de-mining exercises and the detection and defusing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) following the Centre's declaration in March.

A senior security official based in Delhi said the CRPF headquarters had ordered the battalion's withdrawal to strengthen the force's presence in Manipur, where ethnic violence has continued since May 2023.

The redeployment comes months after two battalions of the CRPF's specialised jungle warfare unit, the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), were sent to Manipur. Several other regular CRPF units, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have also been deployed in the state.

However, the deployment of additional personnel could add to existing logistical and accommodation challenges faced by security forces in Manipur. Officials said instructions had been issued to ensure adequate arrangements for the incoming battalion.

The CRPF has been at the forefront of the country's anti-Naxal operations, with more than one lakh personnel involved in the campaign. Over 25 regular and CoBRA battalions were stationed in Chhattisgarh, which was among the worst-affected states during the Maoist insurgency.

Following the withdrawal, the CRPF headquarters has directed neighbouring CRPF units and the Chhattisgarh Police to take over the posts and responsibilities previously handled by the battalion.

A senior Chhattisgarh Police officer expressed concern that the withdrawal could create a gap in the state's anti-Naxal security network. The officer pointed out that the battalion had recently participated in extensive de-mining and IED disposal operations in Sukma to make routes safer for public movement.

Meanwhile, a senior security official indicated that the redeployment could extend beyond the latest battalion. According to the official, there is a proposal to withdraw at least three more paramilitary battalions from the anti-Naxal operations theatre in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

These units could be deployed in Manipur or assigned to strengthen security along India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The official said the proposed withdrawals also reflected improving security conditions in the Maoist-affected regions, allowing local police forces to gradually take over responsibilities previously handled by central paramilitary units. (With inputs from Neelabh Srivastava of PTI)