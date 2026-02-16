CRPF’s 112 battalion extends civic support to Oasis College, Kangpokpi

In a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure, the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a Civic Action Programme at Oasis College, Kangpokpi, on February 16, 2026.

The programme was organized under the aegis of the IG Manipur & Nagaland Sector.

The event was attended by Rajendra Prasad Raiger, Deputy Commandant (QM-MTO); TS Baite, Assistant Commandant (Adjutant); Inspector/GD Santosh Dongre, Coy Commander (A Coy, 112 BN); Helun Hangsing, College Management Secretary; Mangkholet Haokip, Finance Secretary of the College Management; Principal Thangminlal Kipgen; Vice Principal Dr. Hohoi Sitlhou; along with faculty members, staff, and students.

As part of the Civic Action Programme, the battalion distributed essential utility items including solar lights and a water storage tank (Syntax) to the college. The items were formally handed over to the Principal by Deputy Commandant Rajendra Prasad Raiger on behalf of the Commandant, 112 BN CRPF. The support is expected to enhance campus infrastructure by improving lighting facilities and addressing water storage needs.

Oasis College, established with the support of the Inpi Educational Trust, has emerged as an important institution of higher learning in Kangpokpi district. Founded to make quality education accessible to local youth, particularly those facing geographical and economic constraints, the college has played a key role in promoting higher education among students from diverse tribal communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Thangminlal Kipgen expressed gratitude to the Commandant and personnel of the 112 BN CRPF for their assistance. He said the initiative would strengthen the institution’s infrastructure and further its mission of providing inclusive and accessible education.

The Civic Action Programme reflects the CRPF’s continued engagement in community development initiatives alongside its core security responsibilities.