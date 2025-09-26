CRPF’s 112 battalion leads mass cleanliness drive in Manipur's Kangpokpi, inspires civic unity

Turning brooms into symbols of change, the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spearheaded a large-scale cleanliness campaign under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 initiative at the District Hospital complex, drawing widespread participation from diverse sections of society.

Branded as ‘Swachhotsav’, the drive saw nearly 100 participants—including hospital staff, civil police personnel, teachers, students from Good Shepherd School, and officers and jawans of the 112 Bn CRPF—joining forces to promote the message that cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility.

Armed with brooms and determination, participants cleared garbage dumps, back lanes, and degraded public spaces, demonstrating that neglected corners of community life can be restored through collective effort. The campaign emphasised not just hygiene, but also civic responsibility, environmental consciousness, and the dignity of shared public spaces.

CRPF officials highlighted that Swachhotsav is more than a cleanliness initiative—it is a people’s movement aimed at driving India towards a sustainable, inclusive, and developed Bharat by 2047. The sight of students, teachers, healthcare workers, police, and paramilitary forces working shoulder to shoulder underscored unity and civic pride.

Through this campaign, the 112 Bn CRPF showcased that its role extends beyond safeguarding borders—it is equally committed to protecting the health, dignity, and environment of the communities it serves.