CRPF’s Har Ghar Tiranga rally paints Manipur's Kangpokpi highway in Tricolour

In a spirited prelude to India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations, the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kangpokpi organised a vibrant “Har Ghar Tiranga” bike rally, igniting patriotic fervour across the district.

Led by Rajesh Kumar, DIG (Ops), Range Kangpokpi, and Ranjan Kumar Baruah, Commandant, 112 Bn. CRPF, the rally saw the participation of CRPF personnel, Kangpokpi Police led by Officer-in-Charge H. Kipgen, and local youths. The tricolour-adorned convoy set off from Kangpokpi Bazar, riding along National Highway-2 to Yaikongpao village before returning to Brig. M. Thomas Ground, covering a total of four kilometres.

The event transformed the highway into a moving wave of saffron, white, and green, with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and patriotic songs echoing along the route. Residents lined the roadside, waving flags and cheering, underscoring the campaign’s message — that the national flag belongs in every home as a symbol of unity, freedom, and shared responsibility.

Some CRPF personnel even ran alongside the bikes, holding the tricolour high until Daili village, about 2 km from Kangpokpi Town. Units from D/94 Bn. CRPF also joined the rally, amplifying its scale and energy.

Speaking at the flag-off, DIG Rajesh Kumar reminded citizens that every flag hoisted was “not just a piece of cloth but a tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and a living emblem of national unity.” He noted that the Har Ghar Tiranga drive is being implemented wherever the CRPF is deployed, serving as a nationwide call to rekindle patriotism.

Linking the event to local heritage, Kumar also marked August 13 as a significant day in Manipur’s history — the anniversary of the 1891 British attempt to overthrow the King’s rule, now observed as Patriotic Day in the state. “We honour the courage and resilience of our forefathers alongside our national celebration,” he said.

Calling for unity beyond divisions of caste or creed, Kumar urged citizens to preserve freedom through collective effort and determination. “Independence was hard-earned; it is our shared responsibility to protect it,” he stressed.

The rally concluded at Brig. M. Thomas Ground, where preparations for a grand Independence Day celebration are already underway, with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign expected to inspire widespread flag-hoisting across households in the region.