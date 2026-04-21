Curfew imposed in Manipur's Kangpokpi sub-division amid security threat; movement banned from 6 pm

The district administration in Kangpokpi on April 21, imposed stringent prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, banning movement of persons outside their residences with effect from 6 pm, citing a grave threat to public safety and security.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Mahesh Chaudhari, follows reports from the Superintendents of Police of Kangpokpi and Senapati indicating serious apprehensions of violence and danger to lives and property in and around South Changoubung, T. Khullen and adjoining areas, particularly along the National Highway-2 stretch.

Invoking emergency powers, the administration has prohibited the assembly of five or more persons and barred the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, sharp weapons or any potentially dangerous materials, warning of strict action against violators.

The order stated that the prevailing circumstances did not permit prior notice and was thus enforced ex parte in the interest of maintaining public tranquillity and preventing any escalation of tensions.

All movement outside residences has been banned across the entire Kangpokpi sub-division until further orders. However, exemptions have been granted to courts and tribunals under the High Court of Manipur, government agencies engaged in law and order duties, and essential and emergency services.

Officials said security forces have been placed on high alert across vulnerable locations as authorities work to contain the situation and prevent further unrest.

The administration has urged the public to strictly comply with the restrictions, emphasising that the measures are necessary to safeguard lives and restore normalcy in the region.