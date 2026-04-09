Curfew partially relaxed in three Manipur valley districts amid prevailing law and order situation

Authorities in Manipur have announced partial relaxation of curfew restrictions in three valley districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal, following a review of the prevailing law-and-order situation.

Orders issued by the respective district magistrates on April 9 stated that movement of residents will be permitted between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., subject to strict conditions aimed at maintaining public safety. Outside this window, movement will remain prohibited, with curfew restrictions continuing from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day.

The relaxations come after prohibitory orders were imposed earlier this week under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in response to tensions arising from the Tronglaobi incident. Authorities said the partial easing was undertaken after assessing the situation on the ground while ensuring that law and order is not compromised.

Despite the limited relaxation, strict prohibitions remain in place. Assembly of five or more persons in public places is banned, along with the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, sharp weapons or explosive materials. In Thoubal, similar restrictions apply, with additional prohibitions on unauthorised gatherings of four or more persons during the relaxation period.

Officials clarified that essential services, including law enforcement agencies, emergency services, banking institutions, and court operations, will remain exempt from the restrictions. Movement related to health services, utilities, media personnel and air travel is also permitted during and beyond the relaxation period in certain districts.

The orders state that the modified restrictions will remain in force until further notice, with authorities emphasising continued vigilance to prevent any escalation of the situation.